(Repeats story first published on Tuesday; no change to text)
By Fransiska Nangoy and Randy Fabi
BOGOR/JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 8 Few villagers
living near a half-built golf course in Indonesia's West Java
province know the name Donald Trump, and fewer still are aware
that one of his firms will be managing a six-star hotel and
luxury resort in their backyard.
But in the capital Jakarta, a growing number of Indonesians
want the U.S. presidential candidate and his businesses banned
from the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation after
Trump pledged to temporarily bar Muslims from entering the
United States if elected.
The anger simmering across the Pacific is a likely preview
of the strained relations a Trump presidency could expect not
only in Indonesia, but from the rest of the Muslim world.
Indonesia, whose more than 200 million Muslims largely
practice a moderate form of Islam, has close relations with the
United States. Many Indonesians think highly of President Barack
Obama, who spent part of his childhood in Jakarta.
"If (Trump) continues his racist position, it will bring
danger to American assets," Hasanuddin, a parliamentarian who is
also a member of the assembly's commission overseeing foreign
policy, told Reuters. "Donald Trump's arrogance could be harmful
for U.S. citizens around the world."
Fadli Zon, the deputy speaker of the house, told Reuters he
would seek restrictions on U.S. trade and investment if Trump
became president.
The United States is Indonesia's second-largest export
market, worth about $16 billion last year, and is a popular
study destination with children of the elite.
An online petition, set up anonymously, is urging Indonesian
President Joko Widodo to ban the billionaire and his businesses
from the country and has received more than 45,000 signatures.
"Donald Trump doesn't want Muslims of the world to enter the
United States... so we should do the same to him," signatory Ayu
Dyah wrote on the petition website. "Condemn, refuse and boycott
every Donald Trump business and his affiliations...We should
prove that we have power."
Widodo has not responded to the petition.
BLACK MARK FOR BUSINESS
Trump's comments on Muslims have already provoked strong
reactions elsewhere, with British politicians in January
debating barring the real estate tycoon from entering the
country, where he also has business interests.
The hostility towards Trump could threaten his company's
expansion efforts into Southeast Asia's largest economy,
Indonesian lawmakers and government officials said.
"It's just his statement hurts many people in this
Muslim-majority country," Edy Putra Irawady, Indonesia's deputy
chief economic minister, told Reuters. "Surely it will be a
black shadow for his business."
Representatives for Donald Trump did not respond to requests
for comment.
Trump Hotels Collection last year announced a partnership
with Indonesia's PT Media Nusanta Citra (MNC) to manage new
luxury hotels on Bali and in West Java, the Trump unit's first
foray into Asia.
In Bali, one of Asia's most popular holiday destinations,
Trump Hotels will operate a six-star hotel built atop a cliff
overlooking the Indian Ocean and Tanah Lot, a popular sea temple
located on a small rock formation.
"BUSINESS IS BUSINESS"
MNC, which will be building both resorts, declined to
comment on Trump's politics.
"Business is business. The implication for wider Indonesia,
we have to see later," said Syafriel Nasution, corporate
secretary of MNC Group, adding that he had not seen any damage
to the company's brand due to its relationship with Trump.
MNC Group is controlled by billionaire Hary Tanoesoedibjo,
Indonesia's 28th richest person, who also owns four national
television stations and last year launched a new political
party.
A senior member of Muhammadiyah, Indonesia's second-largest
Muslim organisation, said protests were possible if Trump
becomes president, though none were yet planned.
"Indonesian Muslims are very strongly united," said Abdul
Mu'thi, the group's secretary general. "If he is elected, there
will be a strong reaction from Indonesian communities to any
business that is run by Donald Trump."
In West Java, near where Trump's golf resort will be built,
one villager said he had never heard of Trump and wouldn't be
protesting against him.
"If we protest, he will likely close his business," said
Agus, who owns a small mobile phone shop. "And for the time
being, earning money is hard."
(Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Hidayat Setiaji,
Gayatri Suroyo and Yuddy Cahya in Jakarta; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)