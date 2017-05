Republican U.S. presidential candidate Jeb Bush announces that he is suspending his presidential campaign at a primary election night party in Columbia, South Carolina, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

WASHINGTON Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said on Friday he would not vote for either the party's presumptive nominee Donald Trump or the Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton in the November election.

"In November, I will not vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, but I will support principled conservatives at the state and federal levels, just as I have done my entire life," Bush, a former Florida governor, said in a Facebook post.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)