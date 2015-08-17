(Updates with details on the end of Trump's jury duty)
By Nate Raymond and Alana Wise
NEW YORK Aug 17 Billionaire Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump completed his jury duty in
New York in one day on Monday, signing autographs and giving a
fist-bump to a supporter amid a swarm of media.
Trump, the front-runner in a crowded Republican field,
arrived at Manhattan Supreme Court earlier in the day in a black
limousine to join fellow New Yorkers to possibly be selected to
cast a verdict in a trial.
He was released along with other jurors early in the
afternoon as court officials reported no juries were needed for
the few cases eligible for trial in the less-busy month of
August.
Trump was greeted by a throng of reporters and television
crews numbering around 100 people. He left for a lunch through
an even larger crowd, signing autographs and taking questions
while walking down the courthouse steps to his limo.
Leaving the court at the end of the day, Trump said: "It was
an amazing time. I met some really incredible people."
The real estate mogul's jury service came after a state
judge this year fined him $250 for failing to respond to
summonses to serve jury duty five times since 2006.
Trump's representatives say the fine was ultimately waived
and the prior summonses had been sent to a wrong address for the
former star of NBC's "The Apprentice."
His jury service on Monday drew at least one protester, Bill
Johnsen of Staten Island, who contended that Trump was only
reporting for duty as a public relations stunt.
"If he wanted to disregard the notice, I'm sure he could do
something," Johnsen said.
Trump's representatives said that Trump took his civic
responsibilities seriously. Trump said could have fought against
serving but decided against it.
"People are surprised that I agreed to do this," Trump said.
"I'm not surprised."
Trump, 69, sat in the jury room with some of the 172
potential jurors who came Monday to possibly serve on civil
trials.
With the presidential candidate in a front-row seat, a jury
supervisor, Irene Laracuenta, reminded those in attendance of
their responsibilities, noting "everyone has some other place
they want to be."
During a break, Trump made phone calls in a sequestered
hallway, guarded by two officers.
"Everyone has a right to their own privacy," Dennis Quirk,
president of the New York State Court Officers Association, told
reporters.
As the break finished, Trump took a selfie with a lawyer and
autographed a court artist's sketch. Going back into the jury
room, he waved as someone shouted: "Mr. Trump, save this
country, will you?"
Back in the jury room, Trump followed the pattern of fellow
potential jurors, crossing his arms across his chest and
appearing to doze off for several minutes.
In the afternoon, he spent time talking to reporters about
everything from politics to his neckties and his love for Oreo
cookies, as well as his respect for the jury system.
"It's a very professional process," Trump said. "Very
impressive."
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Alana Wise in New York; Editing
by Nick Zieminski)