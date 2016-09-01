WASHINGTON, Sept 1 Melania Trump, wife of U.S.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, on Thursday
filed a lawsuit against two media entities for libel over
reports that she was an "escort" in the 1990s.
"Melania Trump filed suit today in the state circuit court
for Montgomery County, Maryland against Mail Media, Inc. which
publishes the Daily Mail Online, and against Webster G. Tarpley
who publishes a weblog in Montgomery County, Maryland," Melania
Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, said in a statement. "These
defendants made several statements about Mrs. Trump that are
100% false and tremendously damaging to her personal and
professional reputation."
(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Leslie Adler)