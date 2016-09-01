WASHINGTON, Sept 1 Melania Trump, wife of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, on Thursday filed a lawsuit against two media entities for libel over reports that she was an "escort" in the 1990s.

"Melania Trump filed suit today in the state circuit court for Montgomery County, Maryland against Mail Media, Inc. which publishes the Daily Mail Online, and against Webster G. Tarpley who publishes a weblog in Montgomery County, Maryland," Melania Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, said in a statement. "These defendants made several statements about Mrs. Trump that are 100% false and tremendously damaging to her personal and professional reputation." (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Leslie Adler)