WASHINGTON Aug 30 Donald Trump is considering
traveling to Mexico City on Wednesday to meet with Mexican
President Enrique Peña Nieto, just hours before the Republican
presidential nominee delivers a speech in Arizona on immigration
policy, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The possible trip was first reported by the Washington Post,
which said talks between the Trump campaign and Mexican
officials were ongoing, but logistics and security concerns were
still being sorted out.
Peña Nieto had invited Trump to visit Mexico and the
Republican's campaign decided over the weekend to accept the
invitation and try to work out a visit this week.
In his speech in Arizona, Trump will detail where he stands
on illegal immigration after worrying some conservative allies
when he said last week he was "softening" his stance on mass
deportations.
Trump aides said he would reaffirm his determination to
build a border wall to curtail new illegal crossings and to
quickly deport illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in
the United States.
But the central question facing Trump was how he would treat
the majority of the 11 million illegal immigrants who have set
down roots in their communities and obeyed U.S. laws, an issue
that has bedeviled the immigration debate for years.
