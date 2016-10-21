(Adds graphic on campaign fundraising)
By Ginger Gibson and Grant Smith
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Oct 20 Republican Donald
Trump could go down as the least well-funded presidential
candidate in recent campaigns - entering the final month of the
election still without the cash to match the level of staff and
advertising that has helped power the campaign of his Democratic
rival Hillary Clinton.
With less than three weeks until the election, it is too
late for Trump to amass the amount of cash he would need to
unleash a spending assault that might turn his hobbled campaign
around. Through the end of September, Trump raised a total of
$163 million - a far cry from Clinton's $449 million.
Trump, a New York real estate developer who has boasted
about his wealth, pledged to use millions of his personal assets
to fund his campaign. In addition to the $163 million raised, he
put in $47.5 million during the primary and then added another
$8.6 million.
Trump's fundraising deficit has resulted from a series of
campaign crises that made wealthy donors reluctant to
contribute to his campaign and reflects that he does not enjoy
working the fundraising circuit or calling large-dollar donors
to ask them to write checks.
That's a big disadvantage for Trump. And it shows in how he
has been outspent trying to win the Nov. 8 election for the
White House, particularly in the two largest spending
categories: staff and television commercials.
When it comes to staff, Trump has spent $5 million, compared
with Clinton's spending of about $38 million.
Trump had 168 people on his payroll in September, more than
doubling the 82 he had on staff in July. Additionally, Trump
spent $5 million on field consultants, part-time workers who are
not part of the main staff.
Clinton had 815 people on her staff in September.
On advertising, Trump has spent $48.7 million while Clinton
has spent $204 million - allowing her to blanket the airwaves
with a deluge of advertisements.
It has also allowed Clinton to inject more money into states
that have become closer as Election Day nears. Earlier this
week, Clinton's campaign announced it was spending an additional
$2 million in Arizona, a late-game decision to try to win a
traditionally Republican state that now appears within her
grasp.
Overall, Trump has spent about $190 million by the end of
September, compared with Clinton's $401 million.
Trump and Clinton can collect donations up to $5,400 from a
single individual, but can also collect larger checks that are
then divided between the campaign and joint fundraisers with the
national and state parties.
The funds that candidates raise for the national and state
political parties are still used for the common effort of hiring
staff and getting voters to turn out to the polls. But those
funds cannot be used in the most direct parts of running a
campaign, like buying television ads or hiring staff that report
to the campaign manager.
Trump's campaign struggled to get organized and build out
the infrastructure that is needed to be competitive in the key
battleground states. Instead, Trump has been dependent on the
infrastructure built by the Republican Party.
Trump has raised $244 million through joint fundraising
committees with the national parties, of which he got $71
million.
By comparison, Clinton has raised $415 million through joint
fundraisers, of which $117 million went to her campaign.
Since 2008, major party presidential candidates have stopped
accepting public funding for their general election campaigns -
which placed limits on the amount a candidate could raise and
spend.
But even the last candidate to accept public funds, Senator
John McCain in 2008, raised more that year than Trump did this
election. McCain raised more than $300 million. That same year,
Barack Obama, in his first presidential race, raised $607
million.
In 2012, Mitt Romney raised more than $337 million at this
point in the campaign. And Obama had raised $564 million.
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson in Washington and Grant Smith in
New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)