YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday he would work closely with NATO allies to defeat Islamic State militants if he won the election in November, reversing an earlier threat that the United States might not meet its NATO treaty obligations with allies.

"We will work closely with NATO on this mission," against Islamic State, Trump said in a foreign policy speech in the swing state of Ohio. His remarks about NATO earlier this summer drew heavy criticism from allies.

