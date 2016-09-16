At a White House in crisis, Trump looks increasingly isolated
WASHINGTON In the Trump White House, it’s getting lonely at the top.
WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has long questioned President Barack Obama's U.S. citizenship, on Friday said he believes the president was born in the United States.
"President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period," Trump said at a campaign event.
(Reporting by Steve Holland, Emily Stephenson and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey)
WASHINGTON In the Trump White House, it’s getting lonely at the top.
DUBAI/BEIRUT Iranian authorities were counting votes on Saturday after a strong turnout in a presidential election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalise ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.