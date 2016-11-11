Nov 11 The Trump Organization said on Friday it
was vetting new business structures with the goal of
transferring management control to three of President-elect
Donald Trump's children and a team of executives.
The Trump Organization said in a statement it was planning
to transfer control of the portfolio of businesses to Donald
Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and other executives.
"This is a top priority at the organization and the
structure that is ultimately selected will comply with all
applicable rules and regulations," a spokesperson for the Trump
Organization said in a statement.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by David Alexander;
Editing by Eric Beech)