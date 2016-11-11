(Adds details on blind trusts, comment from ethics lawyer; adds
Nov 11 The Trump Organization said on Friday it
was vetting new business structures aimed at transferring
management control to three of President-elect Donald Trump's
children and a team of executives.
The Trump Organization said in a statement it was planning
to transfer control of the portfolio of businesses to Donald
Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and other executives.
Earlier on Friday, the three Trump children - the oldest of
Trump's five children - were also named as members of Trump's
Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee.
"This is a top priority at the organization and the
structure that is ultimately selected will comply with all
applicable rules and regulations," a spokesperson for the Trump
Organization said in a statement.
Federal conflict-of-interest law does not apply to the
president, but most White House occupants in the last few
decades have voluntarily placed their assets in a blind trust to
avoid any suggestion of impropriety.
Experts in government ethics said that giving over control
to Trump's children would do virtually nothing to prevent
potential conflicts of interest, since there's usually no
daylight between one's personal interest and the interest of
one's immediate family members.
"It doesn't meet any of the standards of a blind trust if
the kids are running the company," said Kenneth Gross, a
Washington lawyer who specializes in advising political clients
on compliance and ethics.
Gross noted that the official transition team roles that
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump now have would
appear to complicate matters further.
"If they're going to be involved in government functions -
and they're starting down that road - and running the business,
that's going to make it very difficult to separate the
government and business functions and deal with the conflicts of
interest," Gross said.
All three children already have roles in the Trump
Organization, according to the company's website. Ivanka Trump
is executive vice president of development and acquisitions,
charged with domestic and global expansion of the company's real
estate interests.
Donald Trump Jr is an executive vice president, and works to
expand the company's real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and
golf interests nationally and internationally. Eric Trump is
executive vice president of development and acquisitions,
responsible for new project acquisition, development and
construction globally.
Typically, a blind trust involves turning over assets to an
independent financial manager with no prior relationship to the
owner. In addition, a blind trust derives its name from the idea
that the owner would no longer know what assets are sold or
bought. For instance, someone with extensive stock holdings
would have no way of knowing which companies' shares he or she
still owned in a blind trust.
Trump's portfolio includes interests in hundreds of limited
liability companies, many overseas, as well as numerous real
estate properties both domestic and foreign.
Short of selling the entire Trump empire, experts said, he
will find it difficult to create a trust sufficiently "blind" to
avoid the possibility of any conflicts.
