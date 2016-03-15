(Recasts; adds ages of Palins, details on retirement community)
March 15 Former U.S. vice presidential nominee
Sarah Palin on Tuesday said her husband is still in the
intensive care unit of an Alaska hospital with multiple
injuries, including broken bones and a collapsed lung, two days
after a serious snowmobile accident.
Todd Palin, 51, suffered multiple broken ribs, a broken
shoulder blade and clavicle, as well as knee and leg injuries.
He was back in surgery to repair several fractures, Sarah Palin
said in a statement on social media on Tuesday.
"Knowing Todd, once he's cognizant, he'll probably ask docs
to duct tape him up and he'll call it good," she said. "He's
tough."
An attorney for Sarah Palin declined to comment. A
representative for the hospital where Todd Palin is said to be
receiving treatment could not be reached.
The accident on Sunday forced Sarah Palin to cut short a
campaign trip for Donald Trump, the front-runner in the race for
the Republican Party's presidential nomination.
Palin, who has endorsed Trump, had been scheduled to
campaign for him on Monday in The Villages, a central Florida
retirement community of more than 100,000 residents which has
its own newspaper and radio station.
Florida is one of five states holding nominating contests on
Tuesday for the Nov. 8 general election.
Trump campaign officials said Palin, 52, was returning to
Alaska to be with her husband and they looked forward to her
return to the campaign trail soon.
Sarah Palin was Republican Senator John McCain's running
mate in the 2008 presidential election won by Democrat Barack
Obama.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago and Alex Dobuzinskis
in Los Angeles; editing by Daniel Wallis, Lisa Von Ahn and G
Crosse)