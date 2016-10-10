A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a Trump doll as she listens to Trump speak at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus told RNC members in a conference call on Monday that there would be no change in the committee's relationship with Donald Trump's presidential campaign after video surfaced in which Trump made lewd comments about women, CNN reported, citing a RNC source.

"The headline from that call I’m told by a source on it (the RNC committee) is that nothing is changing,” CNN’s Dana Bash said. "He’s saying that nothing is going to change and the Trump campaign and RNC are in full coordination and will continue to be," she added.