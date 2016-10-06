By Chris Kaufman
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 Republican presidential nominee
Donald Trump would cut federal agency regulations by as much as
10 percent if he is elected on Nov. 8, campaign adviser Anthony
Scaramucci said on Thursday.
Trump has vowed to reduce regulations as a way of boosting
U.S. economic growth but has not put a figure on what percentage
he would cut.
Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier who has raised campaign
money for Trump and other Republicans and who is a campaign
adviser, gave the 10 percent figure during an online discussion
with Reuters.
"We need regulation but immediately every agency will be
asked to rate the importance of their regulations and we will
push to remove 10 percent of the least important," he said.
Another Trump campaign adviser reached by Reuters confirmed
the 10 percent regulatory cut was part of their economic plan.
Scaramucci also said that Trump, a fierce critic of the
Federal Reserve, would probably get along well with Fed chair
Janet Yellen.
Trump has repeatedly accused the Fed of serving as a
political arm of the Obama White House. He says Yellen has put
off raising interest rates in order to let President Barack
Obama end his term in January without the economic shock that a
rise in interest rates might entail.
Scaramucci, a founder of SkyBridge Capital, joined Reuters
Global Markets Forum to discuss his views of the campaign. He
said Trump would strive for a better balance in federal
regulations.
Scaramucci was not as dismissive of Yellen as Trump is,
saying he believes the New York property developer would warm to
her eventually.
"There are many well-qualified candidates but I think Mr.
Trump has to spend some time with chairwoman Yellen. I think
knowing what I know about his personality he will like her," he
said.
Trump would seek to streamline regulations as a way to
generate economic growth and help the flow of capital, the
adviser said. Trump has specifically singled out the energy
industry as an area that he would look at for reducing
regulations.
"Wall Street is not the devil," said Scaramucci. "In fact we
are at our best when their is harmony between Main Street and
Wall Street and we hope to restore that."
Scaramucci singled out several areas that Trump would look
to for reforms:
--Labor Department rules expanding the fiduciary standard
for financial brokers who sell retirement products would likely
be stopped.
--Legislation similar to the former Glass-Steagall Act that
limited the banking industry would be on the table for review.
-- The Dodd-Frank banking reforms that emerged from the
Great Recession of 2008-09 will be reviewed and "the worst
anti-business parts of it will be gutted."
-- The Volcker rule will be adjusted. Named after former
Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, it is part of the
sweeping 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law. It aims to reduce
risk-taking by preventing banks from using their own capital to
make speculative bets.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Writing by Steve
Holland; Editing by Alistair Bell)