NEW YORK, Sept 10 Rock band R.E.M. lashed out at
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for using its hit
song "It's the End of the World" at a rally, with former
frontman Michael Stipe slamming politicians for their "moronic
charade" of a campaign.
The angry statement by the band, known for it support of
liberal causes, followed a protest this week over the playing of
"Eye of the Tiger" at a jubilant news conference for Kim Davis,
the Kentucky clerk jailed for refusing to issue gay marriage
licenses.
Trump played the 1987 R.E.M. song as he began a rally in
Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
In a statement on its official Facebook page on Wednesday,
R.E.M. said it neither authorized nor condoned the use of its
music at the event.
"Let us remember that there are things of greater importance
at stake here," said the statement from the band, which split up
in 2011. "The media and the American voter should focus on the
bigger picture and not allow grandstanding politicians to
distract us from the pressing issues of the day and of the
current presidential campaign."
Stipe went further in a Twitter posting that slammed
politicians as "sad, attention-grabbing, power-hungry little
men. Do not use our music or my voice for your moronic charade
of a campaign."
Republican politicians have a history of run-ins with
musicians over the uses of hit songs at their rallies.
On Tuesday, the 1982 Survivor hit "Eye of the Tiger," was
played as Davis emerged from jail to hold an impromptu news
conference with Republican presidential contender Mike Huckabee.
"NO! We did not grant Kim Davis any rights to use My Tune
-'The Eye Of The Tiger,'" Survivor frontman Frankie Sullivan
wrote on Facebook. "C'mom Mike, you are not The Donald but you
can do better than that."
Canadian singer Neil Young objected to Trump's use of his
1989 song "Rockin' in the Free World" when he announced his
presidential campaign in June. Trump's campaign said it had paid
to license it.
Tom Petty asked Tea Party politician Michele Bachmann to
refrain from using his "American Girl" in her 2012 presidential
campaign.
In perhaps the best known case, President Ronald Reagan
attempted to co-opt Bruce Springsteen's 1984 hit "Born in the
USA" into his political message despite the song's
anti-nationalistic themes.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)