Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump denies recent sexual assault allegations, saying that if he ever touched a woman in the audience they would slap him, as he holds a rally at a car dealership in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, U.S. October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican candidate Donald Trump on Sunday said that the presidential race was being "rigged" against him at voting locations, questioning the Nov. 8 election's fairness just hours after his running mate Mike Pence said they would accept the outcome.

"The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Alan Crosby)