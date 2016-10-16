Indian climber missing after reaching Everest summit
KATHMANDU An Indian climber went missing while descending the "death zone" after scaling Mount Everest, officials said on Sunday, following the death of two climbers over the past month.
Republican candidate Donald Trump on Sunday said that the presidential race was being "rigged" against him at voting locations, questioning the Nov. 8 election's fairness just hours after his running mate Mike Pence said they would accept the outcome.
"The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
SEOUL North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea and Japan said, a week after it tested an intermediate-range missile which experts saw as an advancement in the reclusive state's weapons programme.