MOSCOW, March 17 The Kremlin on Thursday hit out at a pre-election video promoting U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, complaining it demonised Russia's image.

"I saw this clip. I do not know for sure if (President) Vladimir Putin saw it. (But) our attitude is negative," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a teleconference with reporters.

"It's an open secret for us that demonising Russia and whatever is linked to Russia is unfortunately a mandatory hallmark of America's election campaign. We always sincerely regret this and wish the (U.S.) electoral process was conducted without such references to our country."

The video Peskov was referring to attempts to cast doubt over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's ability to deal with Putin and U.S. opponents in general, showing the Russian leader easily throwing an opponent in a judo bout.

It then cuts to a clip of Clinton in which sounds resembling a dog barking have been overlaid before cutting to footage of Putin laughing. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)