WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that he and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan largely agree on issues of border security, trade and beefing up the military.

"I think for the most part we agree on a lot of different items," Trump said in an interview to be broadcast later Thursday on Fox News.

"I feel very strongly about border security. I feel very strongly about trade. I feel very strongly about building up the military. To a large extent I think Paul is there also," Trump said.Trump and Ryan held a highly anticipated meeting in Washington on Thursday to try to bridge differences ahead of the November presidential election.

