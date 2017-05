Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump applauds the crowd as he wraps up rally with supporters in Fresno, California, U.S. May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday he would not debate Democrat Bernie Sanders ahead of California's June 7 primary.

"Based on the fact that the Democratic nominating process is totally rigged ... it seems inappropriate that I would debate the second place finisher," Trump said in a statement.

