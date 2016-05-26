(Repeats to add television designation in slug; no changes to
By Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON May 26 An unconventional debate
between a billionaire Republican and a democratic socialist is
shaping up in California after presidential candidates Donald
Trump and Bernie Sanders expressed an interest in squaring off
against each other.
Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, is still in a primary
battle against Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton, while
Trump effectively clinched the Republican Party's nomination
earlier this month when his two remaining rivals dropped out.
In an appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" late
Wednesday, Trump said he was willing to participate in such an
event against Sanders.
"If I debated him, we would have such high ratings," the New
York developer and reality television star said. "I think I
should ... take that money and give it to some worthy charity."
Sanders appeared to agree in a post on Twitter on Thursday.
"Game on," he tweeted. "I look forward to debating Donald
Trump in California before the June 7 primary."
Trump and Sanders have gone through a series of debates
against rivals within their parties but Republican and
Democratic presidential candidates usually do not debate each
other until the parties have selected a nominee.
The hashtag #BernieTrumpDebate began trending in the United
States with news of the possible debate.
Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks said in an email to Reuters on
Thursday there were no formal plans yet for such an event.
Representatives for the Sanders campaign did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Kimmel said he asked Trump about the debate at the
suggestion of Sanders, who is scheduled to appear on the show
Thursday night.
Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who was
elected to Congress as an independent and has made economic
equality a keystone of his campaign, had first challenged
Clinton to a California debate. He said he was disappointed when
the former secretary of state declined. The Clinton
campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment to
a possible Trump-Sanders debate.
Clinton has tried to woo Sanders supporters as she works to
secure the party's nomination for the Nov. 8 election. But some
worry his supporters - who are largely young, working-class and
disillusioned with party establishment - will turn instead to
political neophyte Trump, who has championed a populist agenda.
Sanders has said he will do everything he can to ensure that
Trump does not win the White House.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Bill Trott)