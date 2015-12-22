DUBAI Dec 22 Saudi Arabia-based retail chain
Jarir Bookstore has removed books written by U.S. presidential
candidate Donald Trump from its shelves, it said on Tuesday,
part of a backlash against his proposal to stop Muslims from
entering the United States.
Jarir, part of one of the Gulf kingdom's biggest retailers,
Jarir Marketing Co, announced the move in a Twitter
response to another user's call for a boycott of the Republican
front-runner's books.
"Jarir Bookstore sells books by Donald Trump, who is known
for making comments offensive to Muslims and Islam. We ask them
please to remove them," wrote Saudi user Mogatah on Dec. 19,
along with a photo of the Arabic-language edition of Trump's
2009 book "Think Like a Champion."
"The copies have been removed, we thank you for your
comment," Jarir replied, three days later.
The move continues the backlash against the Republican
front-runner's business interests in the Middle East, where his
brand has grown toxic as a result of his anti-Muslim comments.
On Dec. 9, Dubai-based retailer Landmark halted sales of
Trump merchandise at its Lifestyle stores, which had been
selling Trump-branded lamps, mirrors and jewellery boxes
throughout the Gulf region.
The following day, a Dubai real estate firm building a $6
billion golf complex with Donald Trump stripped the property of
his and his daughter's images, replacing them with generic
photos of the project's planned homes.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Katie Paul Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)