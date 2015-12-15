* Court to rule on wind farm plan near Trump golf course
* Trump says turbines will spoil view from his resort
* Scottish government turning its back on tycoon
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Dec 15 Britain's top court will decide
on Wednesday whether to back U.S. Republican presidential front
runner Donald Trump's bid to stop wind farms being built near
his luxury Scottish golf resort amid a growing spat with
politicians in his mother's homeland.
The decision comes after a week in which his call to deny
Muslims entry to the United States has resulted in his being
stripped of two Scottish honorary positions, prompted a record
petition calling for him to be banned from Britain, and drawn a
rebuke from Prime Minister David Cameron and others.
Former Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond even
described the property tycoon, who is leading the polls to be
the Republican candidate in 2016, as "crazy".
Trump said: "I have done so much for Scotland, including
building Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, which has
received the highest accolades, and is what many believe to be
one of the greatest golf courses anywhere in the world."
"The UK politicians should be thanking me instead of
pandering to political correctness," he added in an article for
Scotland's Press and Journal newspaper.
Trump wants to sink a plan by Scotland's government, run by
the Scottish National Party, to erect 11 offshore turbines off
Blackdog in Aberdeenshire on the northeastern coast of Scotland
because he believes they will spoil the view from the nearby
greens of his golf complex.
The government argues the $350 million European Offshore
Wind Deployment Centre would boost the local economy and power
49,000 homes.
Trump has already lost a series of battles in Britain's
lower courts and his last chance to block the plans rests with
the Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial body.
"Mr Trump does not want a wind farm 1 km (half a mile) away
from his golf course," his lawyer John Campbell said when the
matter went before the court in October.
The case hinges on prosaic rather than aesthetic,
environmental or political issues: Trump's team are disputing
the validity of the Scottish government's approval of the wind
farm and its interpretation of the 1989 Electricity Act.
Trump's representatives in Britain said they would not
comment until after the judgment.
SCOTTISH MOTHER
It is not the first time the tycoon, who speaks proudly of
being half-Scottish and whose Gaelic-speaking mother hailed from
Stornoway on the northern Isle of Lewis, has come into conflict
with local lawmakers.
It took nine planning applications and a lengthy public
inquiry before Trump defeated neighbours, environmentalists and
online campaigners to win approval for his course in 2010, the
first phase of a 750 million pound ($1.13 billion) project.
Back then, he had Scotland's government on his side,
overturning objections to grant approval for the project.
But the politicians' support for the wind farms in 2013 has
soured the relationship with Trump, who has said the Scottish
government is "committing financial suicide" and that its
proposals will end tourism in Scotland.
After his controversial presidential campaign comments about
Muslims and immigrants, Trump's former friends in Scotland are
turning their backs on him.
Last week Aberdeen's Robert Gordon University said it would
revoke an honorary degree it awarded Trump in 2010, and Scottish
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stripped him of his role as a
business ambassador for Scotland. Cameron's spokeswoman called
Trump's comments "divisive, unhelpful and quite simply wrong".
The Independent on Sunday newspaper reported that the
British Open golf tournament organisers had decided that
Turnberry, another Scottish course which Trump has bought and is
refurbishing at a cost of 200 million pounds, would not host the
2020 championship because of his remarks.
It all comes as more than 555,000 people have signed a
petition, set up by a woman from Aberdeen, to ban Trump from
entering Britain, the highest number to have backed an online
petition on the British parliament's website.
"Most presidents of the United States or UK prime ministers
usually have about 10 years in office before they go crazy,"
Salmond, now the SNP's foreign affairs spokesman, told Russia
Today on Sunday.
"Donald Trump has made it as a candidate."
Trump had said he would put his resort development project
on hold at the site until the wind farm issue was settled.
However in recent months he has submitted applications to build
a second golf course and other new facilities there.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Giles Elgood)