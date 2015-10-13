LOS ANGELES Oct 13 U.S. Republican presidential
hopeful Donald Trump will be exercising his comedy muscles as
the host of NBC's live sketch show "Saturday Night Live" next
month, the network said on Tuesday.
Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, will
host the show with musical guest Sia on Nov. 7. It will be the
billionaire businessman's second time hosting, following a stint
in April 2004.
Actor Taran Killam currently plays Trump in "Saturday Night
Live" sketches, and in the vein of the show, is quite likely to
face the real Trump in a skit.
Brash, confident and controversial, Trump, the former host
of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice," has already become a hot target
for comedians, with Jimmy Fallon parodying him last month with
Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton on NBC's
"The Tonight Show."
Clinton appeared in a cameo role on "Saturday Night Live"
earlier this month, playing a bartender named Val who pokes fun
at Trump while chatting to Hillary Clinton, played by cast
member Kate McKinnon, about the November 2016 presidential
election.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Beech)