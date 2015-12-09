NEW YORK Dec 9 New Yorkers who live in luxury
towers emblazoned with Donald Trump's name said on Wednesday
they separate what they called his political blunders from his
real estate genius and feel the property's cache is as valuable
as ever.
"As far as the name goes, it's a good brand. I'm not going
to take that away from him because of that crazy talk," said
Amjad Pervez, 45, referring to the Republican presidential
front-runner's proposed ban on Muslims from entering the
country.
Pervez, a real estate agent and married father of two who
owns and lives in a two-bedroom apartment at Trump Place
overlooking the Hudson River, said the billionaire developer's
comments were repulsive, echoing the most common sentiment
shared by more than a dozen New Yorkers interviewed outside
their homes in Manhattan properties with the Trump moniker.
Still, most were happy to own or rent apartments in
buildings bearing the Trump name, all high-end buildings with
doormen and other amenities.
None said they felt an increased security risk in living
under the Trump name in the wake of his call on Monday for
blocking all Muslims from entering the United States following
last week's deadly shootings in California by two Muslims who
authorities said were radicalized.
Trump's real estate portfolio has grown to include at least
10 luxury residential buildings in Manhattan, in addition to
commercial skyscrapers, hotels and golf courses elsewhere in the
United States and around the globe.
Steven Resnick, a married grandfather who works in financial
services and rents an apartment at Trump Place, also called
Trump's comments "crazy" but added, "He did a fine job in real
estate. I really don't connect the two."
Bonnie Chajet, a real estate agent who was showing an
apartment to a prospective buyer at Trump International Hotel &
Tower, which overlooks the west side of Central Park, said, "I
think people are probably able to separate who he is from where
they're living."
Outside the United States, the real estate mogul's plan to
bar Muslims has hurt his brand in the Middle East. A major chain
of department stores in the region halted sales of his glitzy
"Trump Home" line of home furnishings and business executives in
Dubai made it clear they were uneasy using his brand name there.
In Canada, former Vancouver city planner Brent Toderian has
called on developers of the nearly completed Trump International
Hotel & Tower in Vancouver - set to be one of the city's tallest
and most expensive - to immediately remove Trump's name from the
building and things associated with it.
But New Yorkers seem to be more nonchalant. New York
property owners said regardless of how offensive they found
Trump's political views, they had no plans to switch addresses
to disassociate themselves from the Trump name.
A white-haired, bespectacled man who declined to give his
name or age and is a potential buyer at Trump Place said he
would gladly complete the purchase if he gets a good deal. "I
don't care if he says, 'Howdy Doody,' as long as I get a good
price," the main said.
Still, there were some residents who were mortified to live
under the Trump banner, particularly since his remarks about
Muslims.
"I find him morally repugnant," said Georgia Curatola, a
married woman who has rented an apartment for five years at
Trump Parc along the southern border of Central Park. "The
services are wonderful, but I wish they would take the name
down."
