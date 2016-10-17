Oct 17 Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, informally approached LionTree Advisors Chief Executive Aryeh Bourkoff about setting up a Trump TV network after the presidential election, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources.

Kushner contacted Bourkoff, one of the media industry's top dealmakers, within the last couple of months, the FT reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The conversation between the two was brief and has not progressed since, the report said. (on.ft.com/2dIbnrX)

Trump told the Washington Post last month he had "no interest in a media company" and reports that he was considering setting up one was "a false rumor."

Kushner, the owner of the weekly New York Observer newspaper, is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka.

Kushner and LionTree did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)