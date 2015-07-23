By Michelle Conlin and Grant Smith
| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 In 2009, California
businessman Art Cohen received a letter from Donald Trump with a
"special invitation" and two VIP tickets for a Trump University
seminar promising to help make Cohen rich.
The letter, emblazoned with a school coat of arms, urged
Cohen to attend the class to learn Trump's real estate secrets
from his "hand-picked" faculty, declaring: "You'll have what you
need to succeed!"
When Cohen arrived at the Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley
hotel, he found a jumbo screen projecting Trump's photo as the
theme song, "For the Love of Money," from Trump's TV show "The
Apprentice," played. Cohen went on to purchase a $1,495 ticket
to a three-day seminar, and then went to put $34,995, plus
interest and finance charges, on his credit card to become a
part of Trump University's Gold Elite Program.
In the end, Cohen said in a 2013 class action lawsuit
pending in the Southern District of California, the program
delivered to its 5,000 students neither Trump nor a university.
Instead, the suit claims the school lured "student-victims" into
its doors, only to defraud them once their checks were cashed.
TV star. Real estate mogul. Verbal grenade thrower. Donald
Trump has always sought publicity.
But now that Trump has risen to the top of opinion polls in
the crowded field of Republican Party contenders in the 2016
presidential election, the lawsuit, coupled with another brought
by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that is awaiting
trial, could become politically damaging.
Trump's deposition in the California litigation, where
plaintiffs are seeking $40 million in damages, is scheduled for
Aug. 26 at Trump headquarters in New York, sources on the
plaintiff's side said.
Trump's lawyer, Alan Garten, called the allegations "totally
lacking in any merit" and said that Trump would prevail in the
end "whether it be by motion or at trial."
Garten described the New York probe as politically motivated
and said the California lawsuit was a "shakedown" where
previously-satisfied students were now looking to sue their way
to a net worth. Garten said the school received 11,000
evaluations, 98 percent of which gave the school 4 or 5 stars.
According to court documents, students who attended Trump
University said they were told they would receive personal
mentoring from Trump himself and would even get a chance to
become his next apprentice on TV.
Students typically included a significant percentage of
senior citizens, and were urged to clear out their 401k's and
max out their credit cards because Trump promised a higher
return on the investments in the foreclosure market, according
to the complaint.
Consumers were told the course would enable them to pay off
their credit cards, cars and fully fund their retirements.
Instead, the plaintiffs claim, Trump was completely absent
and the "faculty" turned out to be "high pressured salespeople
hired as independent contractors and paid commissions for
sales."
Rather than curriculum designed by Trump the lawsuit said
students received course materials that were created by a school
official with no background in real estate as well as third
party providers.
Garten denied these claims, saying Trump was personally
involved in both the hiring of faculty and the creation of the
course materials and case studies.
Almost immediately after founding the university in 2005,
the New York State Department of Education told Trump to change
the name of the institution since it was not accredited, did not
have a license and offered no degree. The Texas Attorney General
also began an inquiry.
Trump eventually changed the name to Trump Entrepreneur
Initiative but in 2010 stopped accepting new students because of
the real estate crash, Garten said.
The case is Art Cohen v Donald J. Trump, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of California in San Diego, No.
13-2519
