Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Eugene, Oregon, U.S., May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he has narrowed his potential vice presidential choices to five or six experienced politicians, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Trump told AP in an interview that he had not ruled out New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a former rival who is now supporting Trump's bid for the White House.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)