WASHINGTON Aug 20 U.S. businessman Donald
Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, on
Thursday said he would not back a higher minimum wage for
American workers as such a move would hurt the nation's economic
competitiveness.
In a televised interview on MSNBC, Trump, a real estate
mogul and TV personality, said the United States needed low
wages and taxes to be competitive with other countries.
"Having a low minimum wage is not a bad thing for this
country," Trump said.
"We can't have a situation where our labor is so much more
expensive than other countries' that we can no longer win."
His comments contrast with growing local efforts to boost
minimum wages across the country, given stalled movement of the
issue in Washington. Any change in the national minimum wage,
set at $7.25 an hour since 2009, would need the support of the
Republican-controlled Congress and is considered unlikely.
Many companies limited wage hikes during the 2007-2009
recession. But even as hiring has rebounded amid an economic
recovery, wages have yet to catch up. This hampers U.S.
productivity, some experts have said.
Now Democrats, labor and religious groups are pressing their
case for pay raises to state and local governments.
Last month, New York and Washington, D.C., moved to raise
their minimum wage to $15 an hour, and Los Angeles in June said
it would lift its lowest hourly wage to $15 by 2020. Other
cities, including Seattle and San Francisco have already boosted
minimum pay.
Trump, speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program, said the
costs of U.S. labor and taxes were sending companies not just to
different U.S. states, but outside the country, in search of
better deals.
The Republican candidate, one of 17 looking to win the
party's presidential nomination for the 2016 election, has
stirred controversy for his comments on immigration and has
vowed to bring jobs back to the United States that have moved
overseas, although he has yet to offer a detailed economic plan.
Asked about another pay issue - equal pay for women and men
- Trump said everyone should have equal access to capital but it
was hard to tell if men and women were doing the same work.
"If they do the same job, they should get the same pay. But
it's very hard to say what is the same job," he said.
