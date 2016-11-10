LONDON Nov 10 A new addition will soon be coming to Madame Tussauds, London's famed wax museum, which on Thursday showed some of the behind-the-scenes work on making a replica figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The museum had already created clay sculptures of the Republican Trump and his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, before Tuesday's election. It is now embarking on the full wax figure in time for Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

On its Facebook page, Madame Tussauds on Thursday revealed the wax head for the Trump figure, with a hair inserter slowly starting work on the New York businessman's distinctive blonde hairstyle.

