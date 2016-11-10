LONDON Nov 10 A new addition will soon be
coming to Madame Tussauds, London's famed wax museum, which on
Thursday showed some of the behind-the-scenes work on making a
replica figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
The museum had already created clay sculptures of the
Republican Trump and his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton,
before Tuesday's election. It is now embarking on the full wax
figure in time for Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.
On its Facebook page, Madame Tussauds on Thursday revealed
the wax head for the Trump figure, with a hair inserter slowly
starting work on the New York businessman's distinctive blonde
hairstyle.
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Larry King)