WASHINGTON Nov 3 The White House on Tuesday
rejected Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's
accusations that the Federal Reserve was keeping interest rates
low at the request of President Barack Obama's administration.
"Of course not," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said
when asked about the remarks by Trump. "This administration goes
to great lengths to ensure that the Federal Reserve" can make
monetary policies that are in the best interests of the country
and the economy, Earnest said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)