WASHINGTON Nov 3 The White House on Tuesday rejected Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's accusations that the Federal Reserve was keeping interest rates low at the request of President Barack Obama's administration.

"Of course not," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said when asked about the remarks by Trump. "This administration goes to great lengths to ensure that the Federal Reserve" can make monetary policies that are in the best interests of the country and the economy, Earnest said.

