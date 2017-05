Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump reacts to cheers from supporters as he departs a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON Donald Trump's campaign said a New York Times report on Wednesday in which two women accuse the Republican presidential nominee of inappropriate touching is "fiction."

"This entire article is fiction, and for the New York Times to launch a completely false, coordinated character assassination against Mr. Trump on a topic like this is dangerous," Trump campaign senior communications adviser Jason Miller said in a statement. (nyti.ms/2dx8k5R)

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)