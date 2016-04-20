WASHINGTON, April 20 Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump said he would be inclined to replace
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen if he is elected U.S.
president in the November election despite supporting the
central bank's low interest rates, he told Fortune magazine.
In an interview published late Tuesday, the billionaire real
estate mogul also said he "absolutely" backed efforts to
diminish the Fed's power and allow congressional audits, and
backed away from his pledge to erase the more than $19 trillion
in U.S. debt in eight years.
"I think she's done a serviceable job," Trump said of
Yellen. "I don't want to comment on reappointment, but I would
be more inclined to put other people in."
Fed officials were not immediately available for comment.
Yellen, the most powerful figure in world finance, took
office in February 2014 for a four-year term under President
Barack Obama, a Democrat.
Still, Trump backed the Fed's focus on holding U.S. interest
rates down, saying that raising them now would be a blow to the
U.S. economy. Trump had accused the Fed in November of keeping
interest rates low to help Obama, an assertion the White House
has flatly rejected.
"The best thing we have going for us is that interest rates
are so low," he told Fortune.
"If rates are 3 percent or 4 percent or whatever, you start
adding that kind of number to an already reasonably crippled
economy in terms of what we produce, that number is a very scary
number," he added.
Trump told the magazine he would take advantage of lower
rates to refinance the country's debt and boost government
spending on infrastructure and the military. Fortune will
publish a full transcript of the interview later this week.
On the nation's debt, Trump moved away from comments he made
to the Washington Post earlier this month in which said he would
eliminate it "over a period of eight years."
Instead, he told Fortune he could tackle a portion of it.
"You could pay off a percentage of it, depending on how
aggressive you want to be," he said. "I'd rather not be all that
aggressive. I'd rather not have debt, but we're stuck with it."
Trump rival Ted Cruz, a U.S. Senator from Texas, has said he
would audit the Federal Reserve and move to a rules-based
monetary policy.
Other U.S. presidential candidates, including Democrat
Bernie Sanders, have also vowed changes to the Fed.
