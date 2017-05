U.S. President elect Donald Trump greets supporters at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ISTANBUL Turkey wants U.S. policy under Donald Trump to recognise the strategic importance of Turkey and its main priority is an effective fight against terrorism, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Speaking on Turkish broadcaster A Haber, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also described as positive Trump's comments in the aftermath of a failed military coup on July 15.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)