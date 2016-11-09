Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, saying it was an opportunity to further bilateral relations.

In a speech in the capital Ankara, Yildirim said a "new page" would be opened in U.S.-Turkey relations if Washington extradited the U.S.-based cleric Turkey blames for orchestrating the July 15 failed coup.

"An area of opportunity has been created for the new president to advance relations with policies taking into account Turkey's fight against terror," Yildirim said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)