NEW YORK Nov 9 Unions in the United States face
sweeping changes to labor law and regulations under a new
Republican administration that is expected to tilt policy toward
employers.
Republicans will take control of the presidency and both
chambers of Congress in Tuesday's elections, after unions failed
to deliver key industrial states to Democratic candidate Hillary
Clinton.
Clinton's loss could have wide-ranging consequences for
unions. Donald Trump and a Republican-led Senate will likely
pick the next justice for the Supreme Court, which often hears
labor-related cases.
"I think it's going to be a very difficult period," said Lee
Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County
and Municipal Employees, who said he was surprised by the
election outcome despite knocking on doors and talking to
members in several states.
Among his concerns, he listed a Supreme Court case this year
in which public-sector unions scored a victory related to
funding organized labor - but only because the court deadlocked
4-4. The appointment of a new conservative judge by Trump to
replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia could change that.
Republican nominees will control the National Labor
Relations Board (NLRB), which under Democratic President Barack
Obama has sought to make it easier for unions to organize. The
NLRB is pursuing litigation to establish that McDonald's Corp
is a "joint employer" of workers at its franchised
restaurants, a determination that could compel the company to
bargain with unions representing employees of its independent
franchisees.
Republicans will control federal agencies that govern the
formation of unions, overtime rules and more.
For example, in September the Obama administration finalized
an executive order requiring federal contractors to provide sick
leave to workers, as well as rules expanding the types of data
employers are required to provide on pay. A separate Labor
Department rule expanding which employees are eligible for
overtime pay is scheduled to take effect next month.
Those actions drew criticism from business groups, and all
could be reversed under a Trump administration.
"We don't have a firewall now," said Tom Buffenbarger, a
prior president of the International Association of Machinists
and Aerospace Workers who campaigned for Clinton.
Trump has expressed support for so-called right-to-work
legislation, which allows workers to avoid paying union dues.
Republican leaders in Congress have consistently sought such a
change at the national level. Labor unions say such laws are
aimed at undermining collective bargaining and workers' rights.
William Gould, chair of the NLRB under Democratic President
Bill Clinton and now a professor at Stanford Law School, said on
Wednesday that Trump was likely to partner with Congress in
dismantling a host of administration labor initiatives from
Obama.
Republicans "regard unions as first amongst fair game"
because of their support for Clinton, he said.
Steven Bernstein, a partner at law firm Fisher Phillips,
which represents employers, said the Trump administration and
Congress may also target recent NLRB rulings that allowed
workers to picket on private property, expanded the type of
worker activity protected by federal labor law and gave graduate
students the right to unionize.
"It's also fair to assume that Trump will be inclined to
repeal a host of executive orders supporting unions,"
particularly rules that apply to federal contracts, Bernstein
said in a statement.
Organized labor is a key Democratic constituency -
contributing everything from volunteers to votes for Democratic
candidates. Trump nonetheless carried union-heavy states such as
Pennsylvania, Ohio and even Michigan, home to the United Auto
Workers (UAW).
In Ohio, for example, a Fox exit poll said Trump won 52
percent of union workers. An exit poll from ABC News suggested
Clinton got no advantage among union households, even after
Obama won those voters by 23 percentage points. (abcn.ws/2eUMxpx)
(fxn.ws/2eULxS8)
David Lephart, a 58-year-old UAW pipefitter at a General
Motors Co plant in Marion, Indiana, voted for Trump. He
earns about $100,000 a year, with overtime, he says, and has put
both of his kids through college.
He said union leaders pressed hard for members to support
Clinton, but the union has nOt kept its promises to workers in
recent years. "I don't have a tendency to believe what you tell
me - when you haven't fulfilled the promises you've made," he
said.
UAW President Dennis Williams in a statement on Wednesday
said, "we have high hopes that elected officials heard the
American people loud and clear about trade, jobs, education and
the inequality in this country."
(Writing by Luciana Lopez in Miami; Additional reporting by
Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Joseph White and Jonathan
Oatis)