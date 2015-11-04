Nov 3 Republicans kept control of the Virginia
state Senate on Tuesday despite millions from billionaire
Michael Bloomberg's gun control advocacy group backing
Democrats.
The victories mean that the Republicans retain control of
both houses of the state legislature. The party remains an
obstacle to Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe as he tries to
tighten gun laws and expand Medicaid in the state, a
battleground in the 2016 presidential elections.
Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety advocacy group had made
the Virginia races an election focus. It spent $2.2 million in
ads for two Democratic Senate candidates in a bid to have the
party take control of the 40-seat chamber.
Democrat Jeremy McPike, an Alexandria city administrator,
defeated Republican Hal Parrish in a race in Washington's
suburbs.
But Democrat Dan Gecker, who was also backed by Everytown,
was beaten by Republican lawyer Glen Sturtevant in a
Richmond-area district.
The races were part of a surge of money by gun control
backers into state elections as efforts to pass federal gun
control legislation have failed.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Matthew
Lewis)