U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

WASHINGTON Wisconsin Governor and former Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker on Tuesday endorsed Ted Cruz for the party's nomination, saying the U.S. senator from Texas was in the best position to win the November presidential election.

His endorsement, in an interview on WTMJ radio in Milwaukee, comes ahead of Wisconsin's April 5 primary election ahead of the Republican Party nominating convention in July.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella and Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)