WASHINGTON Aug 18 Republican Scott Walker on
Tuesday unveiled a new healthcare proposal that, like those
floated by other conservative presidential candidates, calls for
repealing Obamacare, which the Wisconsin governor wants to
replace with tax credits and other changes.
In an outline of the plan released on his website, Walker
said he would give greater control over health care to U.S.
states by allowing consumers to buy health insurance across
state lines and overhauling Medicaid, the federal-state health
insurance program for the poor.
Walker also said he would offer incentives for states to
curb what he called "excessive litigation" that hampers the
practice of medicine and loosen restrictions on health savings
accounts.
He is set to unveil his plan in a speech in Minnesota later
on Tuesday.
"On my first day as president, I will send legislation to
the Congress that will repeal Obamacare entirely and replace it
in a way that puts patients and their families back in charge of
their health care - not the federal government," Walker said in
excerpts from the speech released late on Monday.
Republicans have long vowed to repeal President Barack
Obama's 2010 healthcare overhaul, commonly known as Obamacare.
While most of the 17 Republican presidential candidates have
echoed that pledge, few have offered detailed alternative plans.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who is also vying to be
the Republican presidential nominee in the November 2016 general
election, previously called for changes to the U.S. healthcare
system.
In an opinion piece on Politico late on Monday, Rubio also
called for tax credits for Americans who buy health insurance on
their own, allowing people to buy coverage across state lines,
and overhauling insurance regulations.
"Instead of relying on an outdated, big-government approach,
I will utilize modern, consumer-centered reforms that lower
costs, embrace innovation in healthcare and actually increase
choices and improve quality of care," he wrote.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal last year laid out a set of
healthcare policy ideas aimed at offering a Republican
alternative to the 2010 law by allowing people to buy insurance
in other states and offering tax deductions to offset the cost
of health insurance.
