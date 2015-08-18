(Adds quotes from speech, background)
WASHINGTON Aug 18 Republican presidential
contender Scott Walker on Tuesday unveiled his healthcare plan:
repeal Obamacare and replace it with age-based tax credits that
Americans could use to offset the cost of purchasing their own
coverage.
Under his plan, the Wisconsin governor said he would give up
to $3,000 directly to taxpayers to buy health insurance. The
amount would range from $3,000 in credits for those aged 50 to
64 and scale down to $900 for those age 17 and under, and go to
those without health insurance from their jobs.
Walker also backed longstanding Republican health proposals
to allow consumers to purchase insurance out-of-state, loosen
restrictions on health savings accounts and reform medical
malpractice lawsuits.
"This gives them a way to get an affordable healthcare
plan," he said in a speech in Minnesota, highlighting the plan's
tax credits.
Republicans have long vowed to repeal President Barack
Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law, commonly known as
Obamacare. While most of the 17 Republican presidential
candidates have echoed that pledge, few have offered detailed
alternatives.
Under the law, consumers who do not get health insurance
from their employer or government programs such as Medicare and
Medicaid can buy it under federal or state-run insurance
exchanges. Those who qualify receive a subsidy to offset the
costs.
Walker criticized that system and the role of the Internal
Revenue Service in overseeing the subsidies.
"Unlike ObamaCare policies that give subsidies to insurance
companies, these tax credits belong to consumers," Walker wrote
in his plan, released on his website.
He said consumers should be able to buy health insurance
across state lines, although it was not immediately clear where
consumers would buy it or what would happen to the current
exchanges.
Additionally, Walker called for overhauling Medicaid, the
federal-state health insurance program for the poor, through
block grants and other changes.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, another contender to be
the Republican presidential nominee in the November 2016
election, also has called for healthcare changes. In an opinion
piece in Politico late on Monday, he reiterated his promise to
seek tax credits for Americans who buy their own health
insurance but offered few new details.
Another candidate, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who laid
out his healthcare policy ideas last year, criticized Walker's
plan. He said Walker was accepting the premise of Obamacare and
"merely quibbling over the details."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Lisa
Lambert; Editing by John Whitesides, Paul Simao and Jonathan
