By David Henry and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK Nov 10 Wall Street power brokers may
have rolled their eyes in private when ex-Goldman Sachs Group
Inc banker Steven Mnuchin agreed to be Donald Trump's
national finance chairman, but now they are lining up to meet
him.
Financial lobbyists and their bosses are hoping that Mnuchin
and others Trump has enlisted as advisers will help convey their
views and act as interpreters of the president-elect's so far at
times confusing messages.
"This is different from a lot of elections in the past where
you could say, 'If so-and-so wins, this will be good for that
industry and bad for that one,'" said Scott Bok, chief executive
of investment bank Greenhill & Co Inc.
"It's not like Trump laid out a clear set of policies where
you can say, 'This is good for these types of companies and bad
for those.'"
Bankers and their lobbyists are hoping their path to
influence will become clearer in the coming weeks with Trump's
cabinet appointments.
"It is a matter now of getting to the people who are coming
in and convincing them of the benefits of some moderate
deregulation to foster economic growth," said one industry
executive, who declined to speak publicly about Trump.
During the presidential campaign, many people on Wall Street
had supported his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton viewing her
as a pragmatist and a stabilizing force.
Despite castigating hedge fund managers for "getting away
with murder" on their taxes and making a vague pledge to strip
big banks of their profitable trading arms, Trump has surrounded
himself with financiers including Mnuchin and hedge fund firm
bosses John Paulson and Anthony Scaramucci.
At the time some of their peers thought they were taking an
opportunistic punt as they viewed Trump as unpredictable and
populist and were vexed by his snipes at the industry.
Six months later, government-relations executives for big
banks are scrambling to secure meetings with them as well as key
staffers on Capitol Hill's important financial committees, in
hopes they can provide a sympathetic ear for the industry.
"That work begins immediately," said one industry lobbyist
who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Trump's lack of political experience and his scattershot
pronouncements have made him a wild card for big business,
making private contacts with his inner circle especially
critical.
On bank regulation, Trump has promised to repeal the
Dodd-Frank financial reform law and implement a new, possibly
tougher one, but offered few details on what it would look like.
SEC APPOINTMENTS
Although Trump's outsider status helped him win, he has
turned to some well-known Washington insiders when looking to
fill vacancies at U.S. financial regulators including the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Former Republican SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins, who founded
and heads the regulatory consulting firm Patomak Global Partners
LLC, is leading the transition team for financial regulation,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
Come January, Trump is expected to designate SEC Republican
Commissioner Michael Piwowar as acting chair. It is unclear if
Trump will make the role permanent or later tap someone new.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White, an independent appointed by
President Barack Obama in 2013, is expected to leave the agency
when Obama's term is over.
Mnuchin is seen as the likely pick for Treasury Secretary.
He did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
KBW policy analyst Brian Gardner predicts Vice
President-elect Mike Pence will have a major influence on who
gets appointed to key roles, and will choose "orthodox
Republicans" who are equally familiar as some others in Trump's
circle.
In an emailed statement, Scaramucci said Trump's reputation
for unpredictability was undeserved.
"While spending time with President-elect Trump during the
campaign I got to know a very analytical and compassionate
person," Scaramucci, founder and a co-managing partner of
investment firm SkyBridge Capital, said.
Several policy experts predicted Trump and the new Congress
will water down some financial reform rules, such as the Durbin
amendment that limits bank fees or the Volcker rule against
proprietary trading. They uniformly expect diminished power, if
not a gutting of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
But the Trump administration may also propose regulations
that are more problematic, such as extremely high capital
requirements or a revival of the Depression-era Glass Steagall
law that broke up big banks.
Mnuchin, however, was cited by many as a ray of hope.
Although he has not publicly expressed opinions on financial
regulation or fiscal policy, bankers and lobbyists said they
felt reassured by his experience on Wall Street.
"I can't imagine that his goal would be to destroy Goldman
Sachs," said the industry executive, "which is better than
some."
(Additional reporting by Dan Freed, Suzanne Barlyn, John
McCrank and Lawrence Delevingne in New York and Lisa Lambert,
Patrick Rucker and Sarah N Lynch in Washington; Writing by
