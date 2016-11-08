NEW YORK Nov 8 From plush penthouse apartments
on the Upper East Side to suburban mansions, New York's
financial community gathered to watch election results on
Tuesday with a mix of anxiety and relief.
The Wall Street work day was relatively calm as the U.S.
stock market advanced for a second straight day on expectations
of a win by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton,
seen by Wall Street as more predictable than Republican Donald
Trump.
But any deviation from the expected outcome of a Clinton win
and at least the lower house of Congress still controlled by the
Republicans could cause consternation for the city's financiers.
For the most part, hedge fund managers, bank executives and
other financial big shots returned to their homes in New York
City or nearby suburbs to watch television coverage in relative
quiet with families or a few friends.
Clinton fundraiser and donor Robert Wolf, the former
chairman of UBS Americas, was skipping the glitzy official party
being thrown by the Democratic nominee in favor of watching the
results at home in Westchester, a suburban enclave north of the
city.
One investment banker supporting Trump said he was leaving
work early because New York "will be a madhouse" and he
preferred to watch the election with his children at their home
in suburban New Jersey.
A few big Wall Street donors took the opposite tact, saying
they planned on hitting the parties thrown by Clinton and Trump,
surrounded by a swirl of campaign staff, supporters and media.
Democratic supporter Marc Lasry, the billionaire credit
investor, was expected to be among the large crowd on
Manhattan's far west side at the Jacob K. Javits Convention
Center, Clinton's hub for Tuesday night.
Lasry and other financial world donors were also expected to
attend an earlier, smaller Clinton event at the New York
Mercantile Exchange in lower Manhattan.
Trump's band of Wall Street supporters stayed close to their
candidate, too. Investors Anthony Scaramucci, Steven Mnuchin and
Wilbur Ross said they planned to be at the Hilton Hotel in
Midtown Manhattan, the campaign's official base for the night
and where Trump is expected to give a victory or concession
speech.
"Since I have already voted in Florida, I will be at the New
York victory party," said Ross, who is an adviser on Trump's
economic team.
Hours before the election results started rolling in, Ross
said by telephone: "I'm feeling good. Most of everything is in
the margin of error, so that is a good thing. This is going to
be tight."
Scaramucci said he was preparing for a big night.
"We're getting ready for an unbelievable celebration
tonight," he said in a live Periscope video broadcast from Trump
Tower, the campaign's normal headquarters on Fifth Avenue.
Further uptown, hedge fund manager Jim Chanos was throwing
an Election Day soiree at his Upper East Side penthouse
condominium.
Chanos, a staunch supporter of President Barack Obama, said
he was expecting half his guests to be Republicans.
Chanos, who runs Kynikos Associates and is best known for
shorting stocks, said he would not be voting for any
presidential candidate this election cycle but instead
concentrated on the Senate and House of Representatives races.
(Additional reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by
Carmel Crimmins and Leslie Adler)