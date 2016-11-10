WASHINGTON Nov 10 Democratic U.S. Senator
Elizabeth Warren threw down the gauntlet to Republican
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, saying in a fiery
speech that her party will fight him on social issues and to
uphold financial regulation.
Battling bigotry is the first job for Democrats after the
election, she said.
"We will fight back against attacks on Latinos, African
Americans, women, Muslims, immigrants, disabled Americans - on
anyone," said Warren, who sparred frequently over Twitter with
Trump and criticized him on the campaign trail in the weeks
leading up to Tuesday's election. "Whether Donald Trump sits in
a glass tower or sits in the White House, we will not give an
inch on this, not now, not ever."
In a speech to the AFL-CIO labor federation, Warren also
said Democrats will fight "every step of the way" against
attempts to loosen financial regulation, "gut" the Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law and eliminate the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)