By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. Democrats' liberal
firebrand, Senator Elizabeth Warren, threw down the gauntlet to
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, telling labor union
members there are financial and social issues where her party
will fight him and continuing to blast the Republican.
Battling bigotry is the first job for Democrats after the
election, said Warren, of Massachusetts, giving a sense of how
her party will operate now that it no longer controls the White
House and remains the minority in both chambers of Congress.
"We will fight back against attacks on Latinos, African
Americans, women, Muslims, immigrants, disabled Americans - on
anyone," said Warren, who sparred frequently over Twitter with
Trump and criticized him on the campaign trail in the weeks
leading up to Tuesday's election. "Whether Donald Trump sits in
a glass tower or sits in the White House, we will not give an
inch on this, not now, not ever."
She said Trump had "encouraged a toxic stew of hatred and
fear" and during the campaign "regularly made statements that
undermined core values of our democracy."
In the speech to the AFL-CIO labor federation, Warren also
said Democrats will resist attempts to loosen financial
regulation, "gut" the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and
eliminate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
"If Trump and the Republican Party try to turn loose the big
banks and financial institutions so they can once again gamble
with our economy and bring it all crashing down, then we will
fight them every step of the way," she said.
Warren did highlight areas of agreement. She said "count me
in" on Trump's support of a new Glass-Steagall law to separate
investment and retail banking, reforming trade deals,
maintaining Social Security benefits, helping on childcare and
college costs and rebuilding infrastructure.
Warren rose to lead the liberal wing of the party during the
2007-2009 financial crisis. After Republicans blocked President
Barack Obama's attempt to appoint her as the first director of
the CFPB, she won a seat in Congress.
In 2015, progressive groups and a political action committee
pressed her to run for president. Since Trump's victory on
Tuesday, many have already renewed their calls, for the 2020
presidential election.
