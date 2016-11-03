Anthony Weiner, a former U.S. congressman from New York and current democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, listens to fellow candidates speak at a debate held at the Museum of Tolerance in New York August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Disgraced former U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner has checked into a rehab facility that treats sex addiction, the DailyMail.com reported on Wednesday.

The online version of the British newspaper said electronic devices are banned at the facility, which separates men from women and treats a range of addictions related to cyber sex, exhibitionism and anonymous sex and other acts. The facility was not named in the report.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Weiner could not be reached for comment.

Federal prosecutors and New York police announced last month they were investigating Weiner following a separate report by the DailyMail.com that he engaged in sexually explicit cellphone and online messages with a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina.

Weiner, 52, did not respond at the time to Reuters' requests for comment on the texting report but told the Associated Press last month that he had "likely been the subject of a hoax."

An investigation into those messages also triggered a new FBI probe of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails, as some of her emails were found on a device related to the Weiner investigation, sources close to the matter said.

Once a popular congressman, Weiner resigned in 2011 after saying he had accidentally sent a lewd picture over Twitter. Two years later, his campaign for New York City mayor was derailed after explicit photos he had sent under the pseudonym "Carlos Danger" to a young woman in Indiana surfaced.

Weiner's wife, Huma Abedin, one of Clinton's top aides, said in August she was separating from her husband after yet another scandal.

Abedin's announcement followed a New York Post report that Weiner had recently sent photos of his boxer-brief-clad genitals – one while he was in bed with their toddler son – via Twitter to another woman.

An attorney for Abedin could not be reached on Wednesday to comment on the DailyMail.com report.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Rigby)