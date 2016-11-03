By Valerie Volcovici
| HUNTINGTON, WV, Nov. 3
HUNTINGTON, WV, Nov. 3 When Carissa Sellards
talks to her West Virginia University friends about
post-graduation plans, one dilemma keeps coming up - whether to
stay in their home state or strike out for more promising
opportunities elsewhere.
If recent history holds, over half of them will either not
find work or leave the state, contributing to a brain drain of
young talent that is pushing the state to try to reinvent its
economy and break with a coal industry in long-term decline.
"Companies don't come here to invest because they only
associate us with coal," said Sellards, a 20-year-old sophomore
who addressed the state legislature when she was in high school
about the lack of opportunities for young people in a post-coal
economy.
The often stark choices faced by Sellards and other young,
educated West Virginians underline the challenges awaiting
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton here and in other "Rust
Belt" states if she wins the Nov. 8 election, as most polls
suggest she will.
West Virginia is expected to vote decisively for Republican
Donald Trump, who has gained in recent polls and promises to
revive the coal industry and put miners back to work by easing
environmental restrictions and renegotiating trade deals to
America's advantage. It is a message that has resonated with
millions of older voters in other Rust Belt states facing
declines in manufacturing jobs and feeling threatened by foreign
competition.
But it largely rings hollow for college-educated millennials
like Sellards, who are seeking jobs in the service economy or
technology sector.
By contrast, Clinton alienated swathes of West Virginia
voters by saying earlier this year that "we're going to put a
lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business" in
transitioning to cleaner energy. Coal industry backers have long
accused President Barack Obama of waging a "war on coal" by
imposing tougher environmental standards.
Clinton later apologized for her comment, and has proposed a
$30 billion plan to help revitalize coal communities. The plan
promises to secure health benefits for former coal workers,
invest in new infrastructure such as broadband access, and
repurpose old mines and power plant sites.
Clinton energy adviser Trevor Houser has said her challenge
will be to help coal and other Rust Belt communities deal with
economic realities rather than "false promises" of restoring
dying industries.
Beneath the nostalgic coal rhetoric, West Virginia officials
and grassroots groups have quietly started to focus on reversing
the flight of college-educated millennials to help drive an
economic revival.
Of the 124,358 students who graduated from public higher
education in West Virginia in the last decade, 58,730 were
working in the state in 2014, a work participation rate of 47.2
percent, according to a report released by West Virginia
University's Bureau of Business and Economic Research on Monday.
The state had the 11th biggest net outflow of college degree
holders from 2007-2014, according to the most recent U.S.
census.
One barrier to keeping graduates in state is a business
start-up rate that is the lowest in the country at 5.1 percent
in 2014, the most recent year of available data.
A Reuters analysis of national data shows a strong
connection between migration patterns of college graduates and
local start-up rates: Among the 25 states with start-up rates
below the 2014 median of 6.8 percent, 19 saw a net outflow of
college grads between 2007 and 2014.
The debate over West Virginia's economic future comes as its
coal production this year hit its lowest level since the 1970s.
West Virginia's energy sector, which includes coal, natural
gas production and utilities, account for 17 percent of the
state's GDP but only 4 percent of employment. Coal industry
employment plunged 53 percent between the fourth quarter of 2011
and the second quarter of 2016, down from nearly 26,000 to just
over 12,000.
The government is the state's biggest employer, accounting
for 20 percent of jobs, with healthcare a fast-growing sector at
17 percent. In 2014, West Virginia's real GDP grew 0.7 percent
from the previous year compared to the national average of 2.2
percent.
The state is one of a few whose population shrank over the
past two years, according to the latest national census. By
median age it is the second-oldest U.S. state, four years above
the national average.
At the West Virginia University Institute of Technology's
new campus in Beckley, which opened in August, close to some of
the state's coal counties, officials hope to turn the struggling
city into an innovation hub.
In addition to offering courses in burgeoning fields like
computer science, sustainable tourism and health care, WVU Tech
hosts the Launch Lab, a small business incubator that helps
budding entrepreneurs bring ideas to fruition.
Joe Carlucci, a small business coach and director of the
LaunchLab, said West Virginia is at the start of a long process
of reinvention after decades of mourning coal.
"They are prepared to plant that seed and not see the shade
of that tree," he said. "They are seeing that we have to change
our own story."
FEDERAL SUPPORT
Although Clinton would struggle to regain popularity in Rust
Belt states if elected, these regions would have an incentive to
work with her administration to tap into federal grants.
West Virginia Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins, a member
of the House appropriations committee who represents the state's
southern coal-producing regions, said the state cannot turn down
assistance to diversify its economy.
"I want to continue fueling grant-making opportunities to
unleash the entrepreneurial spirit and energy of the state's
millennials," he told Reuters at a ceremony in August in which
federal grants were awarded.
But unleashing that spirit will require a significant
investment in infrastructure, specifically broadband access,
something that local lawmakers ignored when coal was still
performing well eight years ago, said Chris Walters, a 30-year
old Republican state senator.
Walters is focused on getting legislation passed to expand
broadband access throughout the mountainous state, which ranks
near the bottom of the list of broadband connectivity, just
ahead of Guam and Puerto Rico.
"If we don't give connectivity to our residents, we aren't
giving them the opportunity to succeed in the global economy,"
said Walters.
In state capital Charleston, NGO Generation West Virginia
has helped pass legislation to attract young entrepreneurs
seeking low-cost alternatives to places like Denver or San
Francisco, including a bill to waive business start-up fees to
people under 30 and another to allow crowd-funding to help seed
new businesses.
Entrepreneurship also extends to industries like
agriculture, which state officials see as an opportunity in the
state's rural coal counties.
An entrepreneurship program called the Coalfield Development
Corporation won a $2 million grant this year to help train young
people from coal counties to run businesses, offering them
college classes, life skills and paid apprenticeships.
Ben Gilmer, the 34-year-old director of the corporation's
agriculture entrepreneurship program Refresh Appalachia, said
part of Clinton's challenge in coal country will be to sell the
vision of a future that is unfamiliar.
Small programs like his can offer concrete examples and help
ease the transition, he said.
"Politicians take advantage of people's fear of what comes
next," Gilmer said. "But five years from now, we will have
examples and that will speak louder than any rhetoric that's out
there."
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; additional reporting by Howard
Schneider; editing by Stuart Grudgings)