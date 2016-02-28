(Adds Christie comments in paragraphs 3 and 8-9)
WASHINGTON Feb 28 A former finance co-chair of
Chris Christie's presidential campaign on Sunday slammed
Christie's recent endorsement of Donald Trump, according to NBC,
calling for the New Jersey governor's supporters to reject the
Republican front-runner.
"Chris Christie's endorsement of Donald Trump is an
astonishing display of political opportunism. Donald Trump is
unfit to be president," Meg Whitman, chief executive officer of
Hewlett-Packard, said in a statement reported by NBC's "Meet the
Press" programme.
Christie, appearing on ABC's "This Week" programme,
responded by describing Whitman "a great friend" with a
different political opinion. "And that's OK. That's what makes
this country great is that people can have differences of
political opinion," he said.
Just days before the Super Tuesday nominating contests,
Christie on Friday became the most prominent mainstream
Republican to get behind the billionaire Republican front-runner
and former reality TV star, declaring Trump to have the best
chance of defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 U.S.
presidential election.
But Whitman's statement said the New Jersey governor made
his statement despite his own public misgivings about a Trump
presidency.
"Trump would take America on a dangerous journey. Christie
knows all that and indicated as much many times publicly,"
Whitman said.
Trump's unorthodox candidacy has shaken the Republican Party
and has drawn increasingly vehement criticism from his rivals.
But a growing number of senior Republicans are becoming resigned
to the idea he will be their candidate in November.
Christie, who withdrew his own White House bid earlier this
month, denied that he reversed course on Trump after promising
New Hampshire Union Leader newspaper publisher Joe McQuaid that
he would not endorse him after the billionaire won the state's
Feb. 9 primary election.
"It's just not true. He called me two days after the primary
and said, I was just told that you're about to endorse Donald
Trump. And I said to him, that's absolutely untrue. I'm not
about to endorse anybody," Christie told ABC.
