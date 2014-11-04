LOS ANGELES Nov 4 After the votes are counted
for the midterm U.S. elections, cable operators will be among
the big winners, nearly doubling ad sales to about $800 million,
while the nation's TV station operators will see far more modest
increases.
TV stations will pocket an estimated $2.4 billion from ads
on local, state and federal elections, according to projections
by ad tracking firm Kantar Media that were provided to Reuters.
That's about $100 million more than in the 2010 election cycle.
For the first time since 2002, TV stations' mid-term haul
will not be greater than the presidential election that preceded
it, said Carl Salas, vice president and senior credit officer at
Moody's Investors Service.
TV stations collected $2.9 billion in 2012, when President
Obama won re-election over Mitt Romney, according to Salas.
Broadcasters' ad growth slowed in part because there were
fewer close races in the larger markets, according to Elizabeth
Wilner, Kantar's senior vice president of political advertising.
In 2010, TV stations benefited from competitive gubernatorial
contests in California and New York, the two largest TV markets,
and a heated California Senate race, she said.
Cable, which Kantar said collected $450 million in political
ads four years ago, also siphoned ad money that might have gone
to broadcasters because their technology enables them to more
precisely target ads to voters in specific electoral districts,
said analyst Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson LLC.
"If you're running for governor in Connecticut, why do you
want to buy ads on a New York television station and waste that
money on people who can't vote in your state," said Moffett.
Cable giant Comcast Corp, which Moffett said has
among the most sophisticated targeting technology, said
political ad sales accounted for much of its 12.3 percent hike
in political ad spending in its third quarter.
Michael Angelakis, Comcast vice chairman and chief financial
officer, said on an Oct. 23 earnings call that the company
expects election ads also to boost fourth quarter advertising.
Gannett Co Inc, which beefed up its local TV ad
sales by acquiring 21 stations in the last two years in the
Pacific Northwest and Texas, owns or services 46 TV stations,
including those serving battleground states such as Florida,
Arkansas, Michigan and Colorado.
"It depends on your footprint," Gannett President and CEO
Gracia Martore said on an Oct. 20 earnings call.
With incumbent Mark Pryor battling Representative Tom Cotton
in Arkansas' senatorial race, Gannett is seeing a "tsunami" of
political ad spending at its Little Rock station, she said. Its
Denver station is already ahead of the 2012 presidential
election.
Potential runoffs in Georgia and Louisiana could also boost
ad sales at its TV stations.
Spanish language broadcaster Univision, however,
scaled back its projections for political ad sales growth to 40
percent after saying in July it might double its 2010 take,
about $10 million less.
"It's very hard, almost impossible to predict, because it
depends how the races evolve," said Univision chief financial
officer Andy Hobson during the company's Oct. 29 conference
call.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Ken Wills)