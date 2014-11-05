By Steve Barnes
| LITTLE ROCK, Ark.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Nov 5 The Republican surge in
Tuesday's U.S. elections carried Arkansas along with it,
threatening to sweep away a bipartisan health insurance plan in
the state that is also being studied by other states as an
alternative to Obamacare.
Republicans had a narrow majority in the state's House of
Representatives and several in the party campaigned hard to
overturn what is known as the "Private Option," a plan cobbled
together by centrists in both parties that has enrolled nearly a
quarter-million Arkansans previously without medical coverage.
Republicans will see their numbers grow in the state's
Senate and House, where their bare 51-vote House majority is set
to swell in excess of 60, with many new members staunch
opponents of the Private Option.
The program uses federal Medicaid funds from the Affordable
Care Act, or Obamacare, to help buy health insurance for
low-income Arkansans, many of whom would otherwise be assigned
to Medicaid or have treatment costs absorbed by doctors and
other healthcare providers.
"The votes are not there today for a simple continuation of
the Private Option," said state Senator David Sanders of Little
Rock, one of the Republican architects of the plan.
Designed by moderate Republicans and Governor Mike Beebe, a
Democrat who is leaving office due to term limits, the Private
Option was enacted and funded by the barest of majorities in the
2013 and 2014 legislative sessions.
It prevailed with unanimous support from Democrats but was
bitterly opposed by conservative Republicans who complained the
plan was "socialistic" and smacked of government overreach.
The Arkansas experiment has been adopted or considered in
some form by states including Republican strongholds such as
Utah, and battleground states in presidential elections
including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio.
The plan appeals to some conservative lawmakers who want to
provide healthcare for the uninsured through the private sector
rather than the federal Medicaid program. It also fits the Obama
administration's goal of seeing states use federal Medicaid
money to provide insurance for lower-income residents.
Governor-elect Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, has not
committed to continuing the Private Option. Those involved with
Arkansas state budgeting, however, say abandoning it would be
fiscally disastrous.
"It would blow a hole in the budget," said Richard Weiss,
director of the Arkansas state finance department.
"It would cost us tens of millions of dollars in addition to
eliminating coverage for thousands."
(Reporting by Steve Barnes; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Eric
Beech)