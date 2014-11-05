(Adds detail on Alaska minimum wage initiative)

By Julia Edwards

WASHINGTON Nov 5 Voters in Tuesday's U.S. elections were asked to weigh in on a number of ballot measures seeking to change laws in their states.

The initiatives varied widely by state. While Arkansas voted to end the prohibition of alcohol in its many dry counties, Oregon and Washington, D.C., voted to legalize marijuana.

The results will also change the way certain states handle issues such as the minimum wage, abortion and gun control.

Here is a look at some of the key measures and how they fared:

MINIMUM WAGE

President Barack Obama has proposed raising the national minimum wage to $10 an hour from $7.25 an hour. While Republicans in the U.S. Congress have blocked action on that proposal, voters in five states considered whether to raise the minimum wage within their states.

Illinois, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota all voted to raise the minimum wage.

With all precincts reporting in Alaska by early Wednesday morning, over two-thirds of the counted votes were in favor of a minimum wage increase, compared with only 31 percent against the initiative.

MARIJUANA

Washington, D.C., legalized marijuana possession, allowing those over 21 to carry up to two ounces of marijuana, but the initiative did not include sales. Florida blocked a measure to legalize marijuana for medical use.

Oregon legalized both the possession and sale of marijuana, creating a legal market much like that seen in Washington state and Colorado, where marijuana has been legalized previously.

Alaska considered a similar measure to legalize both possession and sale of the drug, which led by about 52-48 percent with all precincts reporting preliminary results early on Wednesday. Groups both for and against the initiative said it had passed.

ABORTION

Three measures sought to restrict abortions.

Colorado blocked an amendment to the state's criminal code that would have referred to unborn humans as a "person" or "human." In North Dakota, voters blocked an initiative that sought to amend the state constitution to include the "inalienable right to life" at every stage of human development.

A Tennessee initiative passed that will give legislators the power to change state statutes regarding abortion, including statutes pertaining to cases of rape, incest or health risks to the mother.

GUNS

Washington state voters were faced with two very different amendments regarding gun laws. One, which passed, expanded background checks for all gun sales, including private exchanges. Another measure, which was too close to call early Wednesday morning, would prohibit the use of background checks that go beyond those required by federal law.

In Alabama, voters approved an amendment to the state constitution to bolster gun rights to "provide that no international treaty or law shall prohibit, limit or otherwise interfere with a citizen's fundamental right to bear arms." (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills and W Simon)