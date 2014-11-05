(Adds detail on Alaska minimum wage initiative)
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON Nov 5 Voters in Tuesday's U.S.
elections were asked to weigh in on a number of ballot measures
seeking to change laws in their states.
The initiatives varied widely by state. While Arkansas voted
to end the prohibition of alcohol in its many dry counties,
Oregon and Washington, D.C., voted to legalize marijuana.
The results will also change the way certain states handle
issues such as the minimum wage, abortion and gun control.
Here is a look at some of the key measures and how they
fared:
MINIMUM WAGE
President Barack Obama has proposed raising the national
minimum wage to $10 an hour from $7.25 an hour. While
Republicans in the U.S. Congress have blocked action on that
proposal, voters in five states considered whether to raise the
minimum wage within their states.
Illinois, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota all voted to
raise the minimum wage.
With all precincts reporting in Alaska by early Wednesday
morning, over two-thirds of the counted votes were in favor of a
minimum wage increase, compared with only 31 percent against the
initiative.
MARIJUANA
Washington, D.C., legalized marijuana possession, allowing
those over 21 to carry up to two ounces of marijuana, but the
initiative did not include sales. Florida blocked a measure to
legalize marijuana for medical use.
Oregon legalized both the possession and sale of marijuana,
creating a legal market much like that seen in Washington state
and Colorado, where marijuana has been legalized previously.
Alaska considered a similar measure to legalize both
possession and sale of the drug, which led by about 52-48
percent with all precincts reporting preliminary results early
on Wednesday. Groups both for and against the initiative said it
had passed.
ABORTION
Three measures sought to restrict abortions.
Colorado blocked an amendment to the state's criminal code
that would have referred to unborn humans as a "person" or
"human." In North Dakota, voters blocked an initiative that
sought to amend the state constitution to include the
"inalienable right to life" at every stage of human development.
A Tennessee initiative passed that will give legislators the
power to change state statutes regarding abortion, including
statutes pertaining to cases of rape, incest or health risks to
the mother.
GUNS
Washington state voters were faced with two very different
amendments regarding gun laws. One, which passed, expanded
background checks for all gun sales, including private
exchanges. Another measure, which was too close to call early
Wednesday morning, would prohibit the use of background checks
that go beyond those required by federal law.
In Alabama, voters approved an amendment to the state
constitution to bolster gun rights to "provide that no
international treaty or law shall prohibit, limit or otherwise
interfere with a citizen's fundamental right to bear arms."
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills and W Simon)