WASHINGTON Nov 7 Four Senate leaders on Friday
urged President Barack Obama not to retreat from promises of
strong domestic carbon cutting goals and significant aid to
developing countries to combat climate change given new
Republican leadership in Congress, which is expected to be
hostile to such policies.
The Democratic chairs of four Senate committees - Foreign
Relations, Environment and Public Works, Finance and Budget -
wrote to Obama, asking him to uphold promises he made at a
high-profile UN climate summit in September.
"A strong target for American emissions reductions after
2020 will build upon our actions to reduce carbon pollution
domestically, and convince other countries to help forge a
strong international agreement at the 21st Conference of the
Parties in 2015," they wrote, referring to the pivotal climate
summit set to be held in Paris next year.
Victories in Tuesday's mid-term elections mean Republicans
will take control of the Senate and expand their majority in the
House of Representatives, putting Obama's priority climate
change strategy in peril.
Expected Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his
first priority will be to "do whatever I can to get the
Environmental Protection Agency reined in," he said, referring
to the agency's proposed regulations to limit carbon pollution
from power plants.
With climate change skeptic James Inhofe set to lead the
Senate's environment panel, any financial pledge the United
States makes to help developing countries deal with climate
change will face challenges.
Inhofe has attended UN climate meetings in the past to blast
the international negotiation process and has also decried
spending taxpayer dollars for climate projects abroad.
The Democratic senators also asked Obama not to renege on
the administration's promise of a significant pledge to the UN
Green Climate Fund, a pivotal gesture to win the trust of
developing countries ahead of the Paris climate talks.
"These countries will not be willing to join international
emissions reduction efforts unless the United States displays a
willingness to assist them in adapting to the threat of climate
change," the senators wrote.
The letter was signed by Senators Robert Menendez of New
Jersey, Barbara Boxer of California, Ron Wyden of Oregon and
Patty Murray of Washington.
In October Peruvian Foreign Minister Gonzalo Gutierrez, who
will host interim climate negotiations in Lima in December, said
Secretary of State John Kerry told him the United States will
make a "significant announcement" on its climate fund pledge as
soon as this month.
But some analysts think the mid-term election outcome will
restrain the White House's ambitions.
"Any budget expenditures have to be appropriated and
approved by Congress, so there is no way around it," said Jake
Schmidt, director of the international program at the Natural
Resources Defense Council.
Still, Schmidt said he expects Obama to "affirm at a high
level that he is committed to his climate agenda" when he meets
with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Editing by Ros Krasny and Ken
Wills)