By Gabriel Debenedetti
| NEW YORK, June 10
NEW YORK, June 10 Accused of being out of touch
after making comments about her finances, likely presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton headed for a speaking engagement on
Tuesday that could earn her up to $250,000.
Clinton's address to food trade groups in Chicago comes as
she takes heat for comments that her family was "dead broke"
when it left the White House in 2000, despite the considerable
income she and former president Bill have earned subsequently
along with the luxury real estate assets they have managed to
acquire. Her annual salary as secretary of state was $186,600.
"Between their million-dollar mansions in New York and
Washington and her ridiculously expensive speaking fees, it's
clear nobody could be more out of touch than Hillary Clinton,"
said Republican National Committee spokesman Jahan Wilcox.
The fuss over her comments in an ABC News interview released
Monday overshadowed the launch in New York on Tuesday of
Clinton's latest book, "Hard Choices," seen as a prelude to a
campaign for the 2016 presidential election.
The early favorite to win that race, Clinton made no
reference to her finances in remarks at a midtown Manhattan book
store where hundreds gathered for signed copies of the book.
Some had lined up outside all night.
She made conciliatory comments on Tuesday, telling ABC's
"Good Morning America" that she appreciates "how hard life is"
for many Americans.
After the book event, Clinton was to fly to Chicago to
address a food conference at a joint session of the United Fresh
Produce Association and the Food Marketing Institute, two trade
groups.
Similar speeches have likely earned her up to $250,000 each
since she left the State Department last year, according to
sources familiar with speaking fees for public figures.
Her Chicago address is sponsored by Wonderful Brands, the
makers of POM Wonderful pomegranate juice, which is owned by
longtime Democratic donors Lynda and Stewart Resnick.
Liberals have criticized Clinton for taking money from
financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, for speeches
they say make her beholden to big business.
Polls show Clinton would win the Democratic nomination if
she wanted it. But her obvious wealth combined with her
sometimes clumsy attempts to appear as a normal citizen are a
weak point, said Julian Zelizer, a professor of political
history at Princeton.
"This has always been a challenge for Clinton, who is
perfect on paper but often fails to connect. She needs to be
honest with voters and not try to be someone different. In the
end she needs to realize that her genuine self is probably her
greatest selling point," he said.
By the time President Clinton left the White House, he had
outstanding legal fees of around $4 million, according to press
accounts at the time.
But the Clintons' federal tax returns indicate they paid
those debts by 2004 after income from speaking tours by Bill and
Hillary's memoir "Living History," which reached $1.1 million in
2002 and another $2.28 million in 2003.
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; editing by Prudence
Crowther)